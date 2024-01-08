Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeshore High School at Live Oak High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 8

5:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Denham Springs, LA

Denham Springs, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loranger High School at Fontainebleau High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Salmen High School at Mandeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 8

7:00 PM CT on January 8 Location: Mandeville, LA

Mandeville, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pearl River High School