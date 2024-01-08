Monday's game features the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) and the SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) clashing at Stopher Gym (on January 8) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 win for Nicholls State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 75, SE Louisiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nicholls State (-6.3)

Nicholls State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Nicholls State has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while SE Louisiana is 5-6-0. The Colonels have hit the over in four games, while Lions games have gone over four times. In the past 10 contests, Nicholls State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. SE Louisiana has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions have a -50 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.3 points per game, 316th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.9 per contest to rank 195th in college basketball.

SE Louisiana prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. It records 34.6 rebounds per game (263rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1.

SE Louisiana makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (235th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

SE Louisiana has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball), 1.1 more than the 12.2 it forces (168th in college basketball).

