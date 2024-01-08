Should you wager on Tyler Seguin to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

In 12 of 38 games this season, Seguin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 17.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 121 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Predators 1 1 0 19:07 Home L 4-3 1/4/2024 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:56 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 14:57 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.