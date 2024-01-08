Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Seguin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

In 12 of 38 games this season Seguin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in 21 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 13 of 38 games this year, Seguin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Seguin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Seguin Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 121 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 11 29 Points 11 14 Goals 6 15 Assists 5

