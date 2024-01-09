Tuesday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-8, 0-0 SEC), at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Derek Fountain: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Mike Williams III: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Evan Taylor: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ven-Allen Lubin: 10.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

LSU vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank 176th 75.2 Points Scored 68.4 304th 157th 70.2 Points Allowed 72.5 221st 230th 35.6 Rebounds 36.5 190th 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th 229th 7.0 3pt Made 7.2 212th 325th 11.1 Assists 10.5 338th 319th 13.8 Turnovers 10.8 97th

