Tuesday's game between the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) and SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) going head to head at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 75-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Nicholls State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on January 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Nicholls State should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 138.5 over/under.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls State 75, SE Louisiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana

Pick ATS: Nicholls State (-4.5)



Nicholls State (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Nicholls State is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to SE Louisiana's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Colonels have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lions have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 142.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total. Nicholls State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 contests. SE Louisiana has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games.

Nicholls State Performance Insights

The Colonels average 74.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 77.0 per contest (313th in college basketball). They have a -41 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Nicholls State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It is collecting 36.4 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 41.4 per outing.

Nicholls State knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (134th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make at a 30.4% rate.

The Colonels' 90.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 272nd in college basketball, and the 94.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 280th in college basketball.

Nicholls State loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.9.

