The SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stopher Gym as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 138.5.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -4.5 138.5

Nicholls State Betting Records & Stats

Nicholls State and its opponents have combined to score more than 138.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Nicholls State's matchups this year have an average total of 151.1, 12.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colonels are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Nicholls State won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Colonels have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

Nicholls State has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 5 50% 74.1 142.4 77 148.9 143.8 SE Louisiana 6 54.5% 68.3 142.4 71.9 148.9 146

Additional Nicholls State Insights & Trends

Nicholls State put together a 4-14-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Colonels average just 2.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Lions allow (71.9).

Nicholls State is 2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0 SE Louisiana 5-6-0 4-2 4-7-0

Nicholls State vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State SE Louisiana 11-2 Home Record 10-4 4-11 Away Record 7-8 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

