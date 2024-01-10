Louisiana vs. Troy January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) face a fellow Sun Belt squad, the Troy Trojans (3-7), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Trojan Arena. The game will begin at 6:15 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Troy Players to Watch
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
