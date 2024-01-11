McNeese vs. Lamar January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) play the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) in a matchup of Southland teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
McNeese vs. Lamar Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other McNeese Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar Players to Watch
- Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sabria Dean: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacei Denley: 6.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malay McQueen: 4.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.