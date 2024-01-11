The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Tyreke Locure: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Savion Gallion: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK AD Diedhiou: 4.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 14.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Austin Crowley: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Ivory: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

UL Monroe Rank UL Monroe AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 268th 71.2 Points Scored 70.0 287th 240th 73.3 Points Allowed 70.0 151st 83rd 39.1 Rebounds 37.6 135th 16th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th 300th 6.1 3pt Made 6.4 278th 68th 15.8 Assists 12.3 268th 279th 13.0 Turnovers 12.0 206th

