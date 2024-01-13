Saturday's Southland slate includes the New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 0-0 Southland) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-6, 0-0 Southland), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

New Orleans Players to Watch

Jordan Johnson: 21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

21.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jah Short: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Ante Bell: 4.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Owen Dease: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison

New Orleans Rank New Orleans AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank 195th 74.4 Points Scored 76.3 152nd 302nd 76.6 Points Allowed 67.6 100th 152nd 37.2 Rebounds 41.8 23rd 179th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 12.3 16th 338th 5.2 3pt Made 5.6 324th 325th 11.2 Assists 15.5 77th 237th 12.4 Turnovers 12.7 262nd

