Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7, 0-0 Southland) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Forte: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 17.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 9.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northwestern State vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|299th
|69.2
|Points Scored
|74.9
|189th
|351st
|81.8
|Points Allowed
|78
|323rd
|333rd
|32.6
|Rebounds
|36.5
|193rd
|81st
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|228th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|97th
|332nd
|11
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|210th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|14.6
|342nd
