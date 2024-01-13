The Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) face the Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on Rattlers+.

Southern vs. Florida A&M Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

  • Tai'Reon Joseph: 19.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Florida A&M Players to Watch

  • Keith Lamar: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • K'Jei Parker: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shannon Grant: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Southern vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank
343rd 65.1 Points Scored 72.9 232nd
357th 83.5 Points Allowed 77.8 319th
274th 34.4 Rebounds 31.1 352nd
204th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st
330th 5.4 3pt Made 7.0 236th
187th 13.4 Assists 13.3 196th
331st 14.2 Turnovers 13.6 313th

