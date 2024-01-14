Sunday's AAC slate includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC) facing the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Players to Watch

Kevin Cross: 16.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Kolby King: 15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sion James: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaylen Forbes: 15.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Collin Holloway: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Tulane AVG Tulane Rank 128th 77.2 Points Scored 89.8 7th 75th 66.1 Points Allowed 79.8 341st 126th 37.9 Rebounds 33.1 320th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 4.8 363rd 200th 7.4 3pt Made 7.7 166th 293rd 12.0 Assists 15.5 76th 319th 13.8 Turnovers 11.4 147th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.