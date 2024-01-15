Grambling vs. Florida A&M January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) versus the Grambling Tigers (5-5), at 5:30 PM ET.
Grambling vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
Grambling Players to Watch
- Douthshine Prien: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordyn Carter: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Demya Young: 11.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anijah Grant: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brenda McKinney: 7.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Delancy: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 4.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
