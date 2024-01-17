Wednesday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Texas State Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Kobe Julien: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Themus Fulks: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kentrell Garnett: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Brandon Love: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh O'Garro: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian Turner: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Mason: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Louisiana vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank
292nd 69.6 Points Scored 77.1 133rd
147th 69.8 Points Allowed 71.5 184th
229th 35.6 Rebounds 33.3 316th
58th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 9.5 149th
354th 4.5 3pt Made 9.1 57th
265th 12.3 Assists 13.4 193rd
208th 12.1 Turnovers 11.4 146th

