Wednesday's AAC slate includes the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) versus the Tulane Green Wave (7-6), at 6:30 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Charlotte Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Marta Galic: 14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Irina Parau: 7.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Hannah Pratt: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Amira Mabry: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jacee Busick: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

