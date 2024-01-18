Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) facing the UL Monroe Warhawks (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Daisha Bradford: 22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jakayla Johnson: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Katlyn Manuel: 10.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Sania Wells: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyjai Miles: 1.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

