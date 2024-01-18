Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the James Madison Dukes (14-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) facing the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. James Madison Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyreke Locure: 9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Bolden: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Savion Gallion: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jerry Ngopot: 6.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Freidel: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Green III: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

UL Monroe vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 5th 90.1 Points Scored 68.7 308th 171st 71.2 Points Allowed 72.3 210th 41st 40.6 Rebounds 39.4 68th 81st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 12.1 21st 53rd 9.2 3pt Made 5.5 329th 31st 17.1 Assists 15.3 88th 163rd 11.6 Turnovers 13 291st

