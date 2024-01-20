Louisiana vs. South Alabama January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the South Alabama Jaguars (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) meeting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Joe Charles: 10.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kobe Julien: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Isiah Gaiter: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Millender: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Jones: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Thomas Howell: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Margrave: 9.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Louisiana vs. South Alabama Stat Comparison
|South Alabama Rank
|South Alabama AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|198th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|75.9
|162nd
|267th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|178th
|266th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|33.1
|321st
|327th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|179th
|221st
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.8
|68th
|335th
|10.8
|Assists
|13
|221st
|34th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
