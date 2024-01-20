Saturday's Southland slate includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-4) playing the Nicholls Colonels (7-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Britiya Curtis: 9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Deonna Brister: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Alecia Westbrook: 11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK Paige Allen: 8.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Mireia Aguado: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Annukka Willstedt: 6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

