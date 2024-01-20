Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) at 3:30 PM ET on HBCUGo.

Southern vs. Grambling Game Information

Southern Players to Watch

Tai'Reon Joseph: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Davis: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Derrick Tezeno: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

Kintavious Dozier: 13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tra'Michael Moton: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jonathan Aku: 4.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Mikale Stevenson: 5.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Grambling Rank Grambling AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 344th 65.2 Points Scored 76.2 157th 310th 77.5 Points Allowed 75.0 275th 356th 30.2 Rebounds 33.5 307th 235th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 126th 358th 4.3 3pt Made 7.1 225th 356th 9.3 Assists 14.2 132nd 245th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 307th

