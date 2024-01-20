The Rice Owls (7-5) meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulane Green Wave (7-7), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Information

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Marta Galic: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Irina Parau: 7.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Hannah Pratt: 11.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Amira Mabry: 7.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 13.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Destiny Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Shelby Hayes: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

