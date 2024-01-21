LSU vs. Arkansas January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the LSU Tigers (15-1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (13-4), at 5:00 PM ET.
LSU vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.5 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.8 PTS, 11 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 16.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 11.8 PTS, 2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.7 PTS, 13.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Taliah Scott: 22.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samara Spencer: 12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makayla Daniels: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maryam Dauda: 8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
