Tulane vs. Memphis January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's AAC schedule includes the Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-1 AAC) versus the Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Tulane vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross: 16.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kolby King: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sion James: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Collin Holloway: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylen Forbes: 14.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 20.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 7.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malcolm Dandridge: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
Tulane vs. Memphis Stat Comparison
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Memphis AVG
|Memphis Rank
|8th
|86.9
|Points Scored
|79.2
|76th
|318th
|77.6
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|220th
|325th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|37.3
|143rd
|362nd
|5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|182nd
|168th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|168th
|75th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|124th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.9
|280th
