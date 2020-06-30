Alexandria’s Clay Burns fights on ESPN

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria’s Clay Burns fought Reymond Yaynag at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

“It was a learning experience,” Burns said. “We took on the challenge at the last moment, and I’m already getting calls to come back on July 14th.”

The 33 year old’s pro boxing career spans 4 years. His love for boxing led him to compete on ESPN’s Top Ranked Boxing.

Autoplay Caption

“It’s really hard to get on the big stage,” Burns said. “No one is going to get there in their first four or five fights. It takes a lot of time and work to get on the big shows.”

The welterweight fighter is based out of Fort Worth, TX. Alexandria is where he’s born and bred. Clay believes his fight helped to inspire young boxers from Central Louisiana.

“Alexandria has so much hidden talent here,” Burns said. “I just wish there was someone there to push them in the right direction. They need to know that you have to start as an amateur first. Once you start fighting in front of small crowds, you’ll get used to it.”

When Burns grew up in Alexandria, he had to travel to Natchitoches in order to train as a boxer. He has hopes for the city to give more support to the sport.

“Alexandria had something going at Frank O. Hunter, but I don’t know what happened to it,” Burns said. “We need to get back to that because a bunch of them were getting real good”

Despite losing by split decision, Clay is thankful for his hometown support.

“I’d hope to motivate somebody from the area,” Burns. “I want them to get involved and do their research.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.