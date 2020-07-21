Bayou Classic postponed until spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to officials, the 47th Annual Bayou Classic has been postponed until spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game was scheduled to be played in November of 2020.

Organizers with the Bayou Classic are in agreement with SWAC officials that the safety and well being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans, and supporters are our top priority.

Officials are asking everyone to remain optimistic that the Bayou Classic will happen in the spring at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans against Southern University and Grambling State University.

