“Life-threatening wind” forecast to impact south central, central Louisiana with Hurricane Delta

Delta’s arrival will be the fourth named storm to landfall in Louisiana this year - the most since 2005
Hurricane Laura
By Rachael Penton
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center shifted the forecast track of Hurricane Delta farther west, with a predicted landfall near the Cameron-Vermilion parish line during the daytime hours Friday. In an 11 a.m. update, National Weather Service meteorologists in Lakes Charles - who just returned to their office after Hurricane Laura - urged southwest, south central, and central Louisiana to prepare for the impacts from Delta.

In the statement the NWS said southwest and south central Louisiana should prepare for “life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts” that could include structural damage to buildings, large trees snapped or uprooted, and widespread power and communication issues. That’s in addition to storm surge for coastal parishes and the possibility of flash flooding due to heavy rain.

The statement also urged southeast Texas and central Louisiana to prepare for “life-threatening wind having possible significant to extensive impacts” in addition to flash flooding and a threat for isolated tornadoes, particularly for parishes in south central Louisiana.

Hurricane Delta will make the 10th landfalling named storm this season.
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season. This is the earliest the Greek alphabet name “Delta” has been used. It was previously used only once during the 2005 season when another storm was given the name Delta on November 15, 2005. Once Delta makes landfall, it will also be the 10th named storm to do so, the most in any one season. Previously nine named storms made landfall in a single season in 1916.

Of the ten named storms that will have made landfall this year, assuming that Delta remains at hurricane strength, five have been hurricanes during landfall - Delta, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, and Sally. That’s the most in one season since 2005. Once Delta arrives, it will make the fourth named storm to make landfall in Louisiana this year- along with Cristobal, Marco, and Laura. The last time Louisiana had that many storms was also back in 2005, when Cindy, Katrina, and Rita all made landfall in Louisiana.

As of Wednesday morning, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Allen, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Lafayette, Orange, St. Landry, and Upper St, Martin parishes. A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion, and West Cameron.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for several Louisiana parishes ahead of Hurricane Delta.
