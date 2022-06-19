Advertisement

Juneteenth Parade celebrations in downtown Alexandria

Juneteenth parade in downtown Alexandria
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 18, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Alexandria to participate in the Juneteenth Parade.

The parade started at the corner of Casson and Third Street and ended in front of Peabody Magnet Highschool. The parade was hosted by the Central Louisiana Juneteenth Association, an organization that has been hosting annual Juneteenth events for the last 30 years.

Floats, dancers, a marching band and folks on horseback joined the celebration at the parade, and Dr. Haywood Joiner Jr. was the grand marshal.

Juneteenth became an official holiday in 2021, but has been celebrated every year since 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing the freedom of enslaved people.

“It’s freedom, freedom for our African American people like me, I’m glad it’s a nationwide holiday I think it’s a long time coming,” said Tiffany Bailey at the parade. “I just want everybody to come together, not only African Americans but Caucasians, Latin people, I mean we all need to get together and celebrate this time.”

Celebrations continue on Sunday, June 18, at Cheatham Park starting at 4 p.m.

