Local photographer from Boyce arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Boyce man for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

RPSO shared that the investigation began on April 9 when deputies learned of a complaint of a non-consensual disclosure of a private image. The suspect was identified as John Thomas Rougeou, 54 of Boyce, who is also a local photographer. Multiple sources who work with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association have confirmed to KALB that Rougeou is also a current official for basketball, baseball and softball games in the area.

During a search, detectives found various electronic items that were seized for forensic processing. They found multiple images of child pornography and obtained an arrest warrant for Rougeou.

Rougeou was located during a traffic stop on May 8, and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was released on May 9 on a $50,000 bond.

Detectives say this is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any further information, they are asked to contact Detective Matthew Cross at 318-473-6727.

Background information:

On January 23, 2001, Rougeou was indicted on a count of pornography with juveniles and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The pornography charge was tied to a September 5, 2000 accusation in which he was accused of possessing visual reproductions of sexual performances involving a child under the age of 17.

The indecent behavior charges were tied to accusations between August 31, 1999 and September 13, 1999, when Rougeou was accused of committing a lewd and lascivious act in the presence of a child.

The District Attorney’s Office dismissed the pornography charge on December 17, 2001, but Rougeou entered a plea of no contest to two felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in lieu of the indecent behavior charges.

Rougeou was represented by Camille Giordano. Assistant District Attorney T. Gerald Henderson prosecuted the case. Judge Harry Randow sentenced Rougeou to pay a fine and court costs, but that sentence was suspended under article 893, which allows the imposition of a sentence for a first-time non-violent felony conviction to be set aside. Instead, Rougeou was placed on supervised probation.

