Cenla Pride Parade takes place in downtown Alexandria

Cenla Pride Parade 2023.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - June is Pride month, and Pride celebrations have begun in Central Louisiana.

On Saturday, June 3, the ninth annual Cenla Pride Parade took place in downtown Alexandria, with hundreds of LGBTQ+ community members and allies marching through the streets.

Attendees were adorned in rainbow flags and vibrant costumes to showcase their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Cenla Pride Parade 2023.(Credit: KALB)

Ann Lowery with the Central Louisiana Aids Support Services(CLASS), and event organizer, said in addition to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, Pride is about resisting discrimination.

”It’s been my motto for a really long time that we are all equally human but we are not always treated that way,” said Lowery. “CLASS wants to make sure that people who don’t have a voice or whose voice gets marginalized, are heard.”

The parade ended at the Alexandria City Hall, where more celebrations, educational tables and vendors were set up.

Cenla Pride 2023.
Cenla Pride 2023.(Cenla Pride Facebook)

For a full schedule of Pride celebrations taking place in Central Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

