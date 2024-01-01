LSU defeats Wisconsin in ReliaQuest Bowl game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers beat the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl Game.

The two teams faced off on New Year’s Day in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The final score was 35-31.

The Badgers took an early lead, scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Tigers came back and scored 14 points of their own in the second quarter, but the Badgers also scored another seven points before halftime.

The Tigers trail at halftime in Tampa pic.twitter.com/YEBNUQfEFC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 1, 2024

The bowl being a close game continued into the second half of the game. The Tigers scored 14 points and the Badgers scored 10 points in the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Tigers scored another 7 points to pull ahead for the win.

During the game, Malik Nabers made history by setting the LSU career receiving yard record with over 3,000 receiving yards.

With Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out for the bowl game, Garrett Nussmeier had the first start of his LSU career.

Daniels traveled to Tampa to show support for the Tigers. Before the game, he spent a good portion of time signing autographs and taking selfies with Tiger fans.

“Jayden! Jayden!” @HeismanTrophy winner Jayden Daniels has spent a good portion of time signing autographs and taking selfies before @ReliaQuestBowl in Tampa. #LSU pic.twitter.com/fhzzYP2dTZ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 1, 2024

Tiger fans attend the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa where LSU faces off against Wisconsin. (WAFB)

