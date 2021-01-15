Advertisement

103-year-old survivor of Spanish Flu pandemic receives COVID-19 vaccine in Baton Rouge

Survivor of Spanish Flu pandemic gets COVID-19 vaccine one day after 103rd birthday
Survivor of Spanish Flu pandemic gets COVID-19 vaccine one day after 103rd birthday(WAFB)
By Rick Portier
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not every day that a nurse gives you a gift before stabbing you in the arm with a needle. But that’s exactly what happened to Mildred Lashover on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Lashover celebrated her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Medical staff gathered in a small room in the COVID vaccine clinic set up at Oschner Medical Center to sing “Happy Birthday” and administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Lashover survived the Spanish Flu pandemic and Thursday, she was vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Looking at that big needle on the television, I said, ‘That’s going in me?’ but it was nice,” Lashover said. “They did a nice job.”

Even though it was before she received the vaccine, Lashover’s family could not let her birthday pass without a little celebration. Sunday, they held a small parade outside her Hammond home.

“Everybody passed by and blew horns, and the neighbors came out and brought me balloons,” Lashover said. “and I got gifts from people I didn’t even know.”

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, more than 170,000 people in Louisiana have started their series of shots. Almost 31,000 have completed both rounds of the vaccination.

Mildred chose to get the vaccine because she is tired of being cooped up.

“I want to get out of the house, and get back to normal,” she said, “going out to eat lunch and dinner with my son and daughter.”

But what she is really looking forward to is everyone getting their vaccine.

“I’m looking forward to this being wiped out, and everybody getting back to normal,” she said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District
EPSO is releasing this photo of a person of interest involved in a robbery/battery investigation.
EPSO looking for person of interest
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
La. Senators will be next to voice opinions on impeachment
Louisiana senators stay silent as House approves impeachment
File photo of rainbow trout.
Rainbow trout now stocked at Forts Randolph and Buhlow State Historic Site

Latest News

(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla
Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Rachael Penton
Rachael Penton
David Harrell
David Harrell
David Britt
David Britt