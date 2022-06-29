Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Ball resident has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run with a motorcyclist in Alexandria on June 28, 2022.

Alexandria police said Leandra McNeal, 44, was charged with one count of felony hit and run, one count of driving under suspension and one count of failure to yield.

APD said the incident occurred around 4:09 p.m. on North Bolton Avenue at its intersection with Enterprise Road. APD said a truck had left the scene of a collision with a motorcycle before officers arrived. The motorcyclist, Kobe Bordelon, 20, of Alexandria, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he passed away.

APD said the truck involved was located in Ball. Upon further investigation, McNeal was identified as a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this hit-and-run, you can contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

