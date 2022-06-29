Advertisement

Driver from Ball arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Alexandria

(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Ball resident has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run with a motorcyclist in Alexandria on June 28, 2022.

Alexandria police said Leandra McNeal, 44, was charged with one count of felony hit and run, one count of driving under suspension and one count of failure to yield.

APD said the incident occurred around 4:09 p.m. on North Bolton Avenue at its intersection with Enterprise Road. APD said a truck had left the scene of a collision with a motorcycle before officers arrived. The motorcyclist, Kobe Bordelon, 20, of Alexandria, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he passed away.

APD said the truck involved was located in Ball. Upon further investigation, McNeal was identified as a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this hit-and-run, you can contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Postal Service
Mansura Post Office temporarily suspends operations
Mayor Hall addresses utility bill issues in Alexandria.
City of Alexandria to send out estimated utility bills in July
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Alexandria City Council fails to override the mayor’s veto on ambulances
The Alexandria City Council was unable to override Mayor Jeff Hall’s veto that would have...
Alexandria City Council fails to override the mayor’s veto on ambulances
Session Sit-Down: Protesting Students and Teachers
Session Sit-Down: Protesting Students and Teachers
Session Sit-Down: Recapping the 2022 Regular Legislative