Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to build manufacturing site with help of federal grant

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is set to receive a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to invest in a manufacturing facility on the outskirts of Marksville city limits.

The tribe is retrofitting the Garan building, which previously operated as a manufacturing facility. The facility will house textile production and rare earth metal recycling. It is an investment the Dept. of Commerce estimates will create up to 110 jobs and generate $1.4 million in private investment.

Tunica-Biloxi Tribe Chairman Marshall Pierite believes the opportunity will put their tribe in the position to provide for the community in a unique way. Their tax-exempt status and tribal sovereignty enable them to invest in industries in ways other corporations cannot.

“We want to actually create opportunities for our children to be here. We want to plant these seeds. We want to create opportunities, not only in advanced manufacturing, textiles, but we want to bring technology, innovation, all of these opportunities here,” said Pierite. “Because we are centrally located in Louisiana, we can be that economic hub, that community hub for the rollout of the infrastructure plan.”

Pierite said the tribe plans to invest in employees through a holistic approach. The facility will not just provide a job but also resources. Employees will make a livable wage and have access to things like daycare, medical and mental health services and a fitness center.

Over the next three years, they plan to expand the facility from 80,000 square feet to 300,000 square feet.

The facility is estimated to open within a year to 18 months. Textile production will begin in the next six weeks on smaller scale in Marksville’s old ACE Hardware location and transition to the Garan location once it is complete.

