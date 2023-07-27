State Rep. Lance Harris endorsed as new candidate for State Board of Education

Republican State Representative Lance Harris has been endorsed to run for the District 5 seat for BESE.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Republican State Representative Lance Harris has been endorsed to run for the District 5 seat for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Ashley Ellis announced on Wednesday, July 26, she will not run again for her current position as a member of BESE, instead endorsing Harris to fill the spot.

“Ashley has served District 5 and the state of Louisiana well in her four years on the board,” said Harris. “I’m excited to pick up where she left off and get to work.”

Ellis served for four years on BESE through the pandemic and worked to address the learning loss that resulted from the COVID shutdown and the teacher shortage in the state. Harris said Ellis served the state of Louisiana well during her time and is prepared to follow in her footsteps.

Harris has served three terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives representing District 25. During his first and second terms, he was the Chairman of the House Republican Delegation and during his third term, served as a Chairman of the House of Education Committee.

Harris is known for pushing for school choice and parental rights in education initiatives as a conservative Republican. Harris said his platform always has been to advocate for parental rights in education as well as preparing students for adulthood.

“Lance’s dedication and his passion for education make him the ideal candidate to build upon the foundation we’ve established,” Ellis said. “I wholeheartedly support Lance Harris and ask our community to join me in backing his campaign.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Site of former paper mill in Pineville
SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 14 year old boy in a...
Fiery ATV crash kills 14-year-old, injures mother and second teen in Loranger
Dollar General theft
Suspect identified in Pineville Dollar General theft
Jimmar Gaines
Bunkie police arrest man who shot, killed uncle after argument
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

State Rep. Lance Harris endorsed as new candidate for State Board of Education
United Way, AT&T give away laptops, school supplies
United Way, AT&T give away laptops, school supplies
LORI (Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants) is formally requesting an...
Area non-profit requests investigation into La. ICE centers