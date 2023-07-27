State Rep. Lance Harris endorsed as new candidate for State Board of Education

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Republican State Representative Lance Harris has been endorsed to run for the District 5 seat for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Ashley Ellis announced on Wednesday, July 26, she will not run again for her current position as a member of BESE, instead endorsing Harris to fill the spot.

“Ashley has served District 5 and the state of Louisiana well in her four years on the board,” said Harris. “I’m excited to pick up where she left off and get to work.”

Ellis served for four years on BESE through the pandemic and worked to address the learning loss that resulted from the COVID shutdown and the teacher shortage in the state. Harris said Ellis served the state of Louisiana well during her time and is prepared to follow in her footsteps.

Harris has served three terms in the Louisiana House of Representatives representing District 25. During his first and second terms, he was the Chairman of the House Republican Delegation and during his third term, served as a Chairman of the House of Education Committee.

Harris is known for pushing for school choice and parental rights in education initiatives as a conservative Republican. Harris said his platform always has been to advocate for parental rights in education as well as preparing students for adulthood.

“Lance’s dedication and his passion for education make him the ideal candidate to build upon the foundation we’ve established,” Ellis said. “I wholeheartedly support Lance Harris and ask our community to join me in backing his campaign.”

