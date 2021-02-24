Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men, both wanted for shooting deaths in Alexandria, are back in the city after their arrests in Houston, Texas.

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery from an incident on Detroit Street in January.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of two women on February 7 on Culpepper Road. One of those women was buried recently.

