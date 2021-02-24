Advertisement

Alexandria shooting suspects returned from Houston

MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson
MarcKeeyse Dorsey and Ke'Ron Nickelson(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Alexandria men, both wanted for shooting deaths in Alexandria, are back in the city after their arrests in Houston, Texas.

MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery from an incident on Detroit Street in January.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of two women on February 7 on Culpepper Road. One of those women was buried recently.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
What remains of Revelation Ministry in Pineville after a fire on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Faith through fire: Pineville church burns down Sunday
Boil advisories for Cenla
A vehicle crashed into the post office on Metro Drive in Alexandria on February 23.
Vehicle crashes into Alexandria post office, employee injured
Winter storm damage at Doug Young Nursery in Forest Hill.
Louisiana’s largest nursery region suffers after winter storms

Latest News

Funeral service held for Destiny Compton
Funeral held for Destiny Compton
I-49 southbound closed from exit 90 to exit 85 due to multi-vehicle accident
Updates from the City of Natchitoches