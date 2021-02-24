Funeral service held for Destiny Compton

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Loved ones gathered at Zion Hill Baptist Church for Destiny Compton’s funeral. Compton was one of the two women killed in a double shooting on Culpepper Road in Alexandria back on Feb. 7.

19-year-old Ke’Ron Nickelson was arrested in Texas back on Feb. 10 in connection to the shooting.

Compton was just 20 years old and worked in dispatch for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both city and parish officials spoke during the funeral service on the impact she had on the community.

Officers escorted the casket to True Vine Baptist Church where it was then placed in a horse and carriage and brought to the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood presented the Compton family with an American flag and officers fired 21 shots into the air at the burial site.

Destiny’s dad, Wayne Compton, said he hopes that his daughter’s story helps bring awareness to others in tough situations.

“Just reach out. Let’s get into the community and let’s get some of these troubled kids. Let’s talk to them,” said Compton. “I’m begging and reaching out to the City of Alexandria and around to please help these people that need us. Let’s just try to save the next person. I was unable to save my daughter, but right now I’m pretty sure she will save someone else’s life who is tragically alone.”

Destiny’s brother, Wayne, said he is working on a project called #MakingAChange to help make a difference in the city and try to make it a safer place to live for future generations.

