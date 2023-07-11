Alexandria man pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2019 deadly Charles Park shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted manslaughter for a deadly shooting in Charles Park in 2019.

Deon Guidry, 28, was charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder for the Sept. 23, 2019 shooting at Welwyn Way and Wellington Boulevard.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, police had been dispatched to the area for a report of shots fired. When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle stopped at the intersection with two men inside. One of the men, Arturo White, died at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, July 10, Guidry changed his plea ahead of what would have been the start of his trial this week. Judge Mary Doggett sentenced him to 18 years in prison on each charge, to run concurrent.

A woman who was arrested alongside Guidry, Sharessia Mix, 28, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. On Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders dismissed those charges.

Guidry was represented by Glenn Cortello.

