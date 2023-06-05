Alexandria man arrested for deadly shooting on Sycamore Street

Roosevelt London
Roosevelt London(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Sycamore Street area on May 4 has been arrested.

Roosevelt London, 20, was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center around 8:16 p.m. London is charged with one count of second-degree murder. Bond has not been set at this time.

On May 4, around 11:35 a.m., APD was dispatched to Rapides Regional Hospital in reference to someone arriving with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the investigation revealed one person had been shot and was in critical condition. The incident is believed to have happened in the Sycamore Street area.

Days later, the victim, Skyler Delaney, 18, of Pineville, was pronounced dead.

Skyler Delaney.
Skyler Delaney.(Credit: KALB)

APD also arrested 66-year-old Bryan W. Ortego of Pineville for obstruction of justice and distribution of marijuana in connection with the case. A family member confirmed that Ortego is Delaney’s grandfather.

